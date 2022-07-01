Left Menu

Govt watchful and mindful of impact of declining rupee on imports: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:51 IST
Govt watchful and mindful of impact of declining rupee on imports: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is watchful and mindful of the impact of the falling rupee on the country's imports, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while asserting that the Indian currency has performed relatively better than others against the dollar.

The depreciation of the rupee makes India's imports costlier, while on the other hand exports become attractive.

''The Reserve Bank of India is very keenly watching the exchange rate. We are not alone in this world. We are also open as an economy... the rupee against the dollar and other currencies versus the dollar, the rupee has performed relatively better,'' she said.

Acknowledging that the falling rupee would impact immediately imports, which will become expensive, she said, ''That is one thing I am very watchful and mindful of because a lot of our industries do depend on some essential goods to be imported upon for their production.'' Emerging market currencies have been falling against the dollar amid geopolitical tensions in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, concerns over growth, high global crude prices, sustained inflation, and central banks worldwide adopting hawkish monetary policy approaches.

The rupee breached the psychologically significant level of 79 per dollar level for the first time ever on Wednesday and has also hit a series of lifetime lows this month.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the rupee has performed relatively better than its peers.

''While the Indian Rupee (INR) has been subjected to bouts of downward pressure, it has emerged among the better-performing currencies relative to peers,'' the 25th FSR report said.

The rupee hit its all-time low of 79.12 against the dollar during the intra-day trade but recovered to close at 78.94 (provisional) against the greenback on Friday.

Since the war in Ukraine broke out in late February, the RBI has expended its foreign exchange reserves in order to shield the rupee from steep depreciation. Since February 25, the headline foreign exchange reserves have declined by USD 40.94 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022