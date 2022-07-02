Bill Gates shares his five-decade old resume on Linkedin, says 'your's better than mine'

If you are struggling in compiling a perfect resume, then global business tycoon Bill Gates could boost your morale. The business tycoon-cum-philanthropist on Friday took to Linkedin to share his resume from his college days back in 1974. Back then, he was enrolled at Harvard College.

While sharing the five-decade-old resume on the business and employment-oriented social media platform, he said to the followers that he was sure that their resume looks a lot better than his own. "Whether you're a recent grad or a college dropout, I'm sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago," the Linkedin post captioned.

The resume mentioned he had taken courses including operating systems, database management, and computer graphics, among others, and being honored with A's in all those courses. Reacting to his one-page resume, a user commented: "Thank you for sharing Bill Gates. Great one-page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives." "I have to say that I'm glad that we're no longer required to share our personal details on our resumes; details such as height, weight, # of dependents. Does anyone know if these details are still required for specific professions or companies?," the user added.

Another user commented, saying it is one of the most inspiring career posts on LinkedIn. "...If we want to be successful, help people with our God-given talents, give back to society and pay it forward. You will never go wrong. Keep the faith. Excellent post," the second user added.

Linkedin too replied to the Gates' post, saying "Everyone starts somewhere." (ANI)

