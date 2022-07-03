Left Menu

Ethiopian Airlines to operate flights thrice a week between Chennai-Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said, we have been connecting Asia and Africa for 55 years now facilitating trade between the two continents.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:46 IST
Ethiopian Airlines to operate flights thrice a week between Chennai-Addis Ababa
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Africa's largest air carrier Ethiopian Airlines under its move to serve travellers planning to visit southern parts of the country has launched direct flight connectivity between Chennai and Addis Ababa.

To be operated three times a week, the metro would be fourth destination for the airline to connect after New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, a top official said on Sunday.

''It is the fourth destination for us and first connecting service after the pandemic. We were able to overcome the challenges in the last three years due to COVID-19 and are now on the growth path,'' Ethiopian Airlines chief commercial officer Lemma Yadecha Gudeta told PTI after unveiling the service.

The launch of the service coincides with the 50th anniversary of uninterrupted flight service between Mumbai and Ethiopia, he said.

According to him, Ethiopian Airlines besides opening the new route to Chennai, the airline would increase to double daily and ten weekly flights to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi.

Gudeta said the company would operate Boeing 737 airline on the Chennai-Addis Ababa route and target people taking tourism for medical treatment from Africa to southern parts of the country, students and south Indians living in Africa.

Asked whether the airline was planning to connect other cities with Addis Ababa apart from Chennai, he replied in the affirmative saying, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad were 'under the radar'.

Gudeta said the airliner was also planning to connect Colombo, Karachi and Dhaka on the international routes.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism M Mathiventhan through a video message said, ''we look forward with the Ethiopian Airlines for any other future plans from Tamil Nadu and there are many people let it be students, businessmen and many patients travelling from Africa to Tamil Nadu for a cost effective treatment.'' ''I think this flight (between Chennai-Addis Ababa) will really be helpful to all the sectors of people, not only to patients, students and exporters but also to many other tourists,'' he said. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said, ''we have been connecting Asia and Africa for 55 years now facilitating trade between the two continents. The addition of Chennai as a fourth passenger destination in India is a testimony of our resilience and unwavering commitment to serve our customers in India.'' ''We will continue to serve India with enhanced frequency and more destinations in the future,'' he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022