ICCS appoints Neeraj Tandon as its chief mentor

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): ICCS, one of the leading BPM services providers in India, takes pride in announcing the appointment of Neeraj Tandon as its Chief Mentor. ICCS has aggressive growth plans and wants to grow 5 times in three years and eventually be a billion-dollar company serving global markets in digital-led process and technology services. That is where a professional like Tandon, with his deep experience in both domestic and international markets, can bring tremendous value.

Neeraj Tandon is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore and was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Conneqt Business Solutions Limited (formerly Tata Business Support Services Ltd). Before that, he was a Senior Vice President with HCL Technologies and led the BPO business for US, Europe, Middle East and Asia markets. He has also worked with IBM for 4 years. Speaking on the appointment, Divij Singhal, CEO and Managing Director ICCS said, "We are pleased to welcome Neeraj to the ICCS team. He has extensive knowledge and experience in the industry and, under his mentorship, we hope to accelerate our growth and become a globally competitive, best-in-class BPM organization."

On accepting his role as the Chief Mentor, Tandon said, "I was looking to mentor and scale up a BPM organization and in ICCS I found the perfect fit. Divij Singhal has a clear vision of where he wants to take the company and we will work together to get to that goal." This development comes while ICCS is planning to hire over 8000 employees by the end of the financial year, expand its delivery footprint to more towns and focus on BFSI, Retail/E-Commerce and Healthcare verticals for growth.

ICCS has been in business for more than 18 years and offers a range of solutions in customer interaction and back-office services to marquee clients in a wide spectrum of industries. It is constantly innovating, with the help of its partners and alliances, to offer best-in-class services to its clients and become their partner of choice. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

