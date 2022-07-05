Egypt's imports bill rises by $4.5 billion per month as a result of Russia-Ukraine war - minister

Egypt's Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said the country's imports bill increased to $9.5 billion per month as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, compared to $5 billion before the war, state news agency (MENA) reported on Monday.

Egypt has experienced increasing price pressures in recent months and devalued its currency by 14% in March after facing economic headwinds from the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)