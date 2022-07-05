Left Menu

Egypt's imports bill rises by $4.5 billion per month as a result of Russia-Ukraine war - minister

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 03:43 IST
Egypt's imports bill rises by $4.5 billion per month as a result of Russia-Ukraine war - minister

Egypt's Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said the country's imports bill increased to $9.5 billion per month as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, compared to $5 billion before the war, state news agency (MENA) reported on Monday.

Egypt has experienced increasing price pressures in recent months and devalued its currency by 14% in March after facing economic headwinds from the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India
4
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022