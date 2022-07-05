Left Menu

Punjab Government nominates Iqbal Cheema as a member in Sectoral Sub-Group of Tourism and Film Industry

Iqbal Cheema, Managing Director of Punjab Film City has been nominated by the Government of Punjab as a member of the newly formed Sectoral Sub-Group of Tourism and Film Industry.

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/GPRC): Iqbal Cheema, Managing Director of Punjab Film City has been nominated by the Government of Punjab as a member of the newly formed Sectoral Sub-Group of Tourism and Film Industry. As per the orders of the Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab, a committee has been constituted with an objective to carry out inclusive consultation of stakeholders to map the challenges, opportunities and demands of the industry. The subgroup will deliberate upon important concerns including policy, infrastructure, technology and reforms of the sector and assist the government in making effective state policies and investment promotion strategies.

Speaking about the nomination, Iqbal Cheema said "I feel deeply honoured and privileged to be a part of the Sectoral Sub-Group of Tourism & Film Industry of the Government of Punjab. On behalf of the entire industry, I take this opportunity to thank the government for such a progressive initiative of inviting participation from the industry in matters of policy formulation. I am sure the subgroup will work effectively with an aim to address the challenges of the industry and assist the government in building a strategic framework for growth and development." This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

