China, HK stocks end little changed as COVID woes offset upbeat data
China and Hong Kong stocks closed roughly flat on Tuesday as concerns over the worsening COVID-19 situation offset optimism from recovering services activities in the country.
- Country:
- China
China and Hong Kong stocks closed roughly flat on Tuesday as concerns over the worsening COVID-19 situation offset optimism from recovering services activities in the country. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.1% at 4,489.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat, at 3,404.03 points.
** Sentiment in China was curbed by signs of a flare-up in COVID-19 infections, despite data showing China's services activity snapped three months of decline in June and grew at the fastest rate in almost a year. ** The total number of domestically transmitted cases jumped to 173 from 27 on a seven-day moving average basis, and the number of cities under a lockdown or partial lockdowns doubled, Nomura said in a note.
** "Over the past week, the COVID-19 situation has clearly worsened," wrote Ting Lu, Nomura's chief China economist. "Another wave of Omicron could prompt a return to a downswing phase, even though the timing of such an occurrence is uncertain." ** Although the Caixin services PMI bounced back to the expansionary zone, "the highly uncertain COVID-19 development still poses persistent pressures on the future recovery of the service sector, which calls for sustained and targeted policy support," HSBC wrote on Tuesday.
** Tourism and food & beverage shares fell in China, but steel, resources, and infrastructure stocks rose. ** Sourced told Reuters on Tuesday that China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy.
** In Hong Kong, healthcare and energy shares rose, but the financials and property sectors fell. ** Hong Kong-listed shares of WuXi Biologics jumped 6.5%, on news that the Chinese company is a step closer to being taken off a U.S. trade black list.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 day earlier
China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged, wary of policy divergence risks
Japan PM eyes meeting with S.Korea, Australia, NZ to counter China -Yomiuri
China says it tested missile-interception system
China's May oil imports from Russia soar 55% to a record, surpass Saudi supply