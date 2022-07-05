Gurugram based Real Estate Development Organisation Whiteland Corporation appoints Adil Altaf as President - Sales and CRM

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whiteland Corp. has announced the appointment of Adil Altaf to lead its Customer Experience and Sales Planning division for all the ongoing and prospective projects of the Company. Adil Altaf comes with over 20 years of extensive experience in Sales and Customer Experience. Prior to joining Whiteland, he has led at top positions in start-up businesses and well-established organisations handling sales of successful projects pan real estate segment, i.e. luxury and mid-range residential, commercial along with mixed-use projects throughout NCR.

He brings along a rich experience of building workforce teams from ground up, and cultivate them to deliver results. Whiteland Corp. has established itself as a prominent company in a very short time acquiring promising land parcels in Gurugram. The company has created a niche for itself by adhering to the culture of corporate ethos, transparency and all inclusive growth by launching sustainable projects. The latest SCO Commercial Plotted project of the company has been garnering accolades for its concept and unprecedented features.

Wing Commander Sumit Chaudhary (R) Director, Whiteland Corporation elaborated, "The company has a vision of creating landmark destinations across Delhi NCR especially Gurugram focusing on clientele delight. The company has massive expansion plans and is aiming at a turnover of Rs. 10,000+ crore over next five years. Towards this, we are in talks with global names to handle respective spheres starting from Land Acquisition, Compliances, Master Planning, construction, landscaping, technology and execution till final completion of projects. We are also bringing on board the best Industry talents to fuel the growth and advancement of the company and all stakeholders."

