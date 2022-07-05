Mandaviya orders clearing pending CGHS dues worth Rs 1,400 cr in a month

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the issue of outstanding CGHS dues of around Rs 1,400 crore and ordered officials to clear those within a month, official sources said.

According to officials, there are complaints of over 11 lakh bills pending for the last few months, forcing many impaneled hospitals to discontinue cashless treatment of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries.

At the three-hour-long review meeting on Monday, Mandaviya ordered the health secretary, the CGHS director, and the CEO of the National Health Authority to present a detailed report on the matter and the solutions to it, a source said.

He instructed them to clear nine lakh pending CGHS bills within 15 days and repay all pending dues within a month. The health minister also ordered officials to increase the number of claim clearance officers immediately to clear the pendency, official sources said.

