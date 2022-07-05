Left Menu

Mandaviya orders clearing pending CGHS dues worth Rs 1,400 cr in a month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:30 IST
Mandaviya orders clearing pending CGHS dues worth Rs 1,400 cr in a month
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the issue of outstanding CGHS dues of around Rs 1,400 crore and ordered officials to clear those within a month, official sources said.

According to officials, there are complaints of over 11 lakh bills pending for the last few months, forcing many impaneled hospitals to discontinue cashless treatment of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries.

At the three-hour-long review meeting on Monday, Mandaviya ordered the health secretary, the CGHS director, and the CEO of the National Health Authority to present a detailed report on the matter and the solutions to it, a source said.

He instructed them to clear nine lakh pending CGHS bills within 15 days and repay all pending dues within a month. The health minister also ordered officials to increase the number of claim clearance officers immediately to clear the pendency, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022