Manipur landslide: Assam toll at 11; three more bodies cremated

The number of Assam residents killed in a massive landslide in Manipur's Noney district has reached 11 so far, while at least 10 others from the state are still missing, an official said on Tuesday.

Bodies of 10 people have already been cremated in their native places, while one more body is yet to be transported back to Assam, he said.

The state government has compiled a list of 26 names from the state engaged at the Tupul railway yard construction site when the landslide occurred on June 29.

''Out of these 26 people, bodies of 11 have been recovered and five were rescued safely. The rest are still missing,'' the official said.

Altogether 47 people have been confirmed dead in the landslide so far, while 14 more are still missing from the incident site.

Meanwhile, two more bodies reached Morigaon on Tuesday and were cremated later in the day.

Morigaon Deputy Commissioner P R Gharphalia said, ''Bodies of eight victims from our district have reached so far and last rites have been performed.'' As many as 21 people from Morigaon were at the accident site, of whom five were rescued.

They were flown back to Assam on Monday and are currently undergoing treatment at Morigaon civil hospital.

The mortal remains of another victim, who hailed from Nalbari district, were also flown back on Tuesday and last rites performed.

