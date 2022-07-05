UP: Young couple ends life by jumping in front of train

A young couple ended their lives by jumping in front of a running train at Ram Nagar railway crossing near Etawah station here on Tuesday, police said. B Pharma student Vimal Kumar (25) and Mansi (22) jumped together in front of the high speed Humsafar Express train, GRP station in-charge Naushad Ahmed said. The incident took place near western side of Etawah railway station on Delhi-Howrah rail route, he said, adding that both were said to be having an affair. Just two months ago, Vimal's family members had fixed his marriage elsewhere. On the the intervening night of July 4-5, both the lovers left their homes to end their lives.

The family members of the couple were searching for them when their bodies were found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)