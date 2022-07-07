Left Menu

U.S. trade deficit narrows in May; exports hit record high

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as slowing domestic demand amid rising interest rates curbed imports, which could see trade contributing to economic growth in the second quarter after being a drag for nearly two years. A record trade deficit weighed on the economy in the first quarter, resulting in gross domestic product declining at a 1.6% annualized rate.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:21 IST
U.S. trade deficit narrows in May; exports hit record high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as slowing domestic demand amid rising interest rates curbed imports, which could see trade contributing to economic growth in the second quarter after being a drag for nearly two years. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade deficit declined 1.3% to $85.5 billion. Imports of goods and services rose 0.6%, which was offset by a 1.2% increase in exports to a record high.

Imports of goods rose 0.1%, while services scaled a record high. Goods exports shot up 1.7% to an all-time. Exports of services were also the highest on record. The Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark overnight interest rate by 150 basis points since March as it seeks to cool domestic demand to lower inflation. A record trade deficit weighed on the economy in the first quarter, resulting in gross domestic product declining at a 1.6% annualized rate. Trade has subtracted from GDP for seven straight quarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022