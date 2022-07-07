Left Menu

U.S. opens new probe into fatal Tesla pedestrian crash in California

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
U.S. auto safety regulators said Thursday they had opened a new special investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had previously opened 35 investigations involving Tesla vehicles in which advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were suspected of being used since 2016. A total of 15 crash deaths have been reported in those Tesla investigations, including the most recent incident.

Tesla, which has disbanded its press office, did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

