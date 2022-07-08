Left Menu

Akasa Air to take off later this month, receives approval from regulator DGCA

India's newest airline Akasa Air is yet another step closer to its commercial launch in the Indian skies as it has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:29 IST
Akasa Air to take off later this month, receives approval from regulator DGCA
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AkasaAir. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

India's newest airline Akasa Air is yet another step closer to its commercial launch in the Indian skies as it has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness.

The certification process concluded with the airline having successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of the country's aviation regulator. "We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India's greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, in a statement.

"This is not just a significant milestone for Akasa Air and Indian aviation, but also a testimony to the story of a vibrant and resilient India," Dube added. Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21, 2022.

Later this month, the airline will commence commercial operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding to its fleet, every month. By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, the airline will have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years.

With a commitment to being socially responsible, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

