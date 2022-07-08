Left Menu

IndiGo to start flights between newly-built Deoghar airport, Kolkata from July 12

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

IndiGo on Friday said it will start flights between Kolkata and Jharkhand's Deoghar from July 12.

Aviation regulator DGCA had on June 29 granted an aerodrome license to the newly-built airport in Jharkhand, allowing it to handle narrow-body aircraft such as A321 and B737.

The Kolkata-Deoghar flights will operate four times each week from July 12, the airline said in a statement.

Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of IndiGo Sanjay Kumar said, ''These new flights will enhance connectivity and significantly reduce transit time between Kolkata and Deoghar, from 7.5 hours to less than 1.25 hours.'' ''The increased access to Deoghar -- home to Baba Baidyanath Temple, Trikuta Parvata, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith, and Naulakha Mandir -- will also boost religious tourism in the region,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

