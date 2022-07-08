Left Menu

Six killed in TN in road accident

As many as 6 passengers, including 2 women were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday after a state-run transport corporation bus they travelled rammed into a truck on a highway near here, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 6 passengers, including 2 women were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday after a state-run transport corporation bus they traveled rammed into a truck on a highway near here, police said. The Chidambaram-bound bus hit the container truck off Mathuranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, a Chengelpet District police officer told PTI adding at least 10 others were injured and were taken to a hospital. A probe is on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths. In a tweet, he said, ''Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.'' Governor R N Ravi conveyed his deepest condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Chengalpattu district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the accident victims and announced Rs 5 lakh relief each to the bereaved families from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

