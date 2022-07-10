Left Menu

India should allocate funds to develop 'high-end' tourism, focus on hosting global biz events: Report

This niche has a potential to promote India as a 365-days destination, it said.The report said after considering the change in consumer behaviour following COVID-19, such as a renewed and increased desire for experiential travel, the government should launch certain festivalsevents that can be an attractive offering for travellers.In 2020, the travel and tourism industrys contribution to the GDP was USD 121.9 billion this is expected to reach USD 512 billion by 2028.In 2020, the Indian tourism sector accounted for 31.8 million jobs, which was 7.3 per cent of the total employment in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 10:21 IST
India should allocate funds to develop 'high-end' tourism, focus on hosting global biz events: Report
  • Country:
  • India

The government should allocate funds for developing 'high-end' tourism to bring in wealthier visitors, besides focusing on making India the leading country for hosting business events to revive the tourism sector, a report has said.

The 'Rebuilding Tourism For the Future 2022' report, prepared by Nangia Andersen LLP in association with Ficci, said post COVID, a new term 'Bleisure travel' was coined, which is the rise of professionals who are mixing businesses with leisure activities.

The trend has been seen in young professionals who had the option of work from home, and they decided to find a place where they could work as well as enjoy nature.

Nangia Andersen LLP's Head of Government & Public Sector Advisory Suraj Nangia said, ''Travellers and local tourists are embracing technology for a better experience, including making reservations and finding out what the best travel options are.'' He believes that artificial intelligence (AI) tools and metaverses will be widely used in the future to provide a virtual experience before actual travel begins.

The report suggested that for the tourism sector to recover, India should develop itself as the leading country for hosting business events, as well as promote high-end tourism.

''Focus should be placed on improving the attractiveness of the India's already strong offer and become the 'World's Meeting Place', with the creating more business events, attracting more to our shores, and growing international audiences -- leveraging the attendance of government to do so,'' it said.

The report noted that India has immense potential for development of world-class adventure activity infrastructure.

''The government should develop a Roadmap for Adventure Tourism to promote a structured and sustainable development. This niche has a potential to promote India as a 365-days destination,'' it said.

The report said after considering the change in consumer behaviour following COVID-19, such as a renewed and increased desire for experiential travel, the government should launch certain festivals/events that can be an attractive offering for travellers.

In 2020, the travel and tourism industry's contribution to the GDP was USD 121.9 billion; this is expected to reach USD 512 billion by 2028.

In 2020, the Indian tourism sector accounted for 31.8 million jobs, which was 7.3 per cent of the total employment in the country. By 2029, it is expected to account for about 53 million jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022