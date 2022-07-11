Lithuania expands restrictions on Kaliningrad trade
Lithuania on Monday expanded restrictions on trade through its territory to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, as phase-ins on earlier announced European Union sanctions set in, a Lithuanian customs spokesperson said.
Goods sanctioned from Monday morning include concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals, the spokeperson said.
