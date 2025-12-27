Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted an inspection of a command post belonging to the Russian armed forces, the Kremlin announced on Saturday.

During the visit, Putin received crucial updates from General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of general staff, alongside commanders of the 'Centre' and 'East' groups.

The Kremlin, via its Telegram channel, reported that Russian forces have successfully captured the town of Myrnohrad in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as well as Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

