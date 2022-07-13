Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka unveils logo of Bengaluru Design Festival

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai today unveiled the logo of the Bengaluru Design Festival and flagged off the festival campaign in presence of Dr Ashwath Narayan Minister of Higher Education, IT and BT, Higher Education and Living, Government of Karnataka and Home Minister of Karnataka Araga Jnanendra. Bengaluru Design Festival is scheduled from November 11 to December 12, 2022. The first edition will witness a gathering of over 50,000 design professionals, architects, thought leaders, policymakers and government officials, creative minds and students

The Design Festival is organised by the Bengaluru Design District project with the support of the Government of Karnataka in association with ISDC - International Skill Development Corporation, World Design Council, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), various professional and industry bodies like Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Association of Designers for India (ADI) etc. Bengaluru Design Festival is an ambitious project to host the World's largest design festival with a vision to convert Bengaluru as the design hub of the world, by effective usage of design to drive economic, social, cultural, and environmental developments. Through a collective programme of over 500 events and activations, including Design Summits, Installations, Workshops, Design Talks, Exhibits, Design Challenges etc., the city will showcase best practices in sustainable design-led initiatives and innovations that improve quality of life.

Unveiling the logo, Shri. Basavaraj Bommai, said, "Smart and innovative design is at the core of everything we do today. We feel proud to host one of the largest design festivals in the country which will open up a great deal of opportunities for all the stakeholders and put Bengaluru at the forefront as a design destination, be it learning, applying or developing creative solutions." "We are extremely excited as we are one step closer to the grand event. The proposed design district will attract global creative giants to the city. We wish all the best to the organizers and ensure all sort of support and encouragement from the state," he added.

Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, Minister of Higher Education and Skills, Government of Karnataka, said, "Bengaluru has always been a forerunner in bringing futuristic developments and has every potential to tap the next creative economy boom. This design festival will not only help to aggregate and accelerate the creative ecosystem but attract global creative giants to the city as well. We strongly believe this design festival will provide excellent opportunities for students interested in a career in art and design." Tom Joseph, Executive Director for Strategy and Development at ISDC said, "ISDC is committed in creating a symmetrical education ecosystem which serves every aspect of learning and development. The Bengaluru Design Festival is an extension of our commitment to bringing world-class design solutions in India and creating a composed exchange system that helps the students of design & arts in the country achieve new creative heights. Bengaluru Design District and Bengaluru Design Festival will be a unique and most sought-after design event for the professional and enthusiasts of India and the globe."

ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) is a leading International Provider of British Education and Skills. ISDC is working with the UK Skills Federation, Scottish Qualifications Authority, a large number of Universities and Professional Bodies in the UK for their Market Expansion, Transnational Education and Growth. ISDC has an active presence in India and works in partnership with an excess of 200 Universities including Central, State, Deemed & Private for many Undergraduate/Postgraduate Programs in a number of domains and subject areas. It also has developed many successful strategic partnerships in the Country including working with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to promote vocational education with global accreditation. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

