Left Menu

Adani Green's total capacity rises 65 pc year-on-year in April-June quarter

Total operational capacity for Adani Green Energy increased 65 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:17 IST
Adani Green's total capacity rises 65 pc year-on-year in April-June quarter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Total operational capacity for Adani Green Energy increased 65 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY23. At the end of June, the operational capacity stands at 5,800 megawatts, as against the 3,520-megawatt same period the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the said quarter, the Adani group company commissioned India's first solar-wind hybrid project of 390 megawatts at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The sale of energy increased by 73 per cent on a year-to-year basis backed by robust capacity addition and performance in solar, wind and hybrid portfolios.

An investment of $500 million was received from Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) as primary capital in AGEL. This helps deleverage the balance sheet, and strengthen the credit rating profile thereby helping reduce the cost of capital and support future growth, the regulatory filing explained. Adani group commenced its renewable journey in India through its company Adani Green Energy in 2015 by setting up the then-largest solar power project in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022