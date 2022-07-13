Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:56 IST
India witnessing transitional phase towards self-reliance in defense sector: Rajnath
India is witnessing a transitional phase towards self-reliance in the defence sector and senior officials of defence PSUs should work together to ensure that their companies are among the world's best, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

According to a defence ministry's statement, Singh said in his speech at an event here that the defence ministry has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025, which includes the export of Rs 35,000 crore.

He exuded confidence that the defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) will play a major role in achieving this goal with a contribution of 70-80 per cent, urging CMDs (chairman and managing directors) and NODs (non-official directors) to work hand in hand to ensure that their companies find a place among world's best in different fields, the statement said.

Singh listed various initiatives taken by the defence ministry to achieve self-reliance, including simplification of the acquisition process of defence equipment and platforms under Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and an increase in FDI limit to 74 per cent under the automatic route and up to 100 per cent under the government route.

