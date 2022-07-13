Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 19 pc in Jun as chip supply improves

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 19 per cent year-on-year in June on the back of improvement in semiconductor supplies, according to industry body SIAM.

As per the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches to dealers stood at 2,75,788 units last month against 2,31,633 units in June 2021.

Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to 13,08,764 units last month compared to 10,60,565 units in the year-ago period.

Total three-wheeler sales grew to 26,701 units last month against 9,404 units in June 2021.

Sales across segments rose to 16,11,300 units in June from 13,01,602 units in the same month last year. In the first quarter, PV dispatches increased to 9,10,431 units, up 41 per cent from 6,46,272 units in the April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Total commercial vehicle wholesales also rose to 2,24,512 units against 1,05,800 units a year ago.

Two-wheeler dispatches jumped to 37,24,533 units as against 24,13,608 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, three-wheeler dispatches grew to 76,293 units in the first quarter from 24,522 units in the year-ago period.

Total sales across categories rose to 49,35,870 units in the April-June quarter compared to 31,90,202 units in the first quarter of last fiscal.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said that in the first quarter, PV sales stood at 9.1 lakh units while two-wheeler dispatches were at 37.25 lakh units.

Similarly, commercial vehicle sales stood at 2.25 lakh units.

''Recently, the government has taken significant measures to ease the inflationary pressure and help the common man by reducing central excise duty on petrol and diesel and changing the duty structure to moderate prices of steel and plastic. Indian automobile industry appreciates and thanks the government for these efforts,'' Menon said.

The industry also keenly looks forward to similar support on CNG prices, which have seen an exponential increase in the last seven months, he added.

''Support on CNG prices would help the common man, facilitate public transport and will enable a cleaner environment,'' Menon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)