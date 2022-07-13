EU says Russian rail transport to Kaliningrad not banned

The European Union executive said on Wednesday that transit through the bloc's territory of sanctioned Russian goods was barred by road but not rail, after tensions between Moscow and EU member Lithuania escalated over trade with Kaliningrad. "The transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed under the EU measures. No such similar prohibition exists for rail transport," said the European Commission, adding that EU states should check such trains.

"The Commission underlines the importance of monitoring the two-way trade flows between Russia and Kaliningrad ... to ensure that sanctioned goods cannot enter the EU customs territory." The Commission added that transport of sanctioned military and dual-use goods was prohibited regardless of mode of transport. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)

