Left Menu

Dt Telekom to sell tower business to North American consortium - Handelsblatt

Deutsche Telekom aims to decide on the sale of its tower business on Wednesday, and a surprise bid by a consortium of Canada's Brookfield and private equity group Digital Bridge is internally seen as the winner, daily Handelsblatt said on Wednesday. The consortium was expected to acquire a majority stake in the tower business, the paper said, citing financial and company sources. Deutsche Telekom declined comment on the report.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:10 IST
Dt Telekom to sell tower business to North American consortium - Handelsblatt
  • Country:
  • Germany

Deutsche Telekom aims to decide on the sale of its tower business on Wednesday, and a surprise bid by a consortium of Canada's Brookfield and private equity group Digital Bridge is internally seen as the winner, daily Handelsblatt said on Wednesday. The paper cited three people familiar with the sales process. The consortium was expected to acquire a majority stake in the tower business, the paper said, citing financial and company sources.

Deutsche Telekom declined comment on the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022