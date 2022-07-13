Dt Telekom to sell tower business to North American consortium - Handelsblatt
Deutsche Telekom aims to decide on the sale of its tower business on Wednesday, and a surprise bid by a consortium of Canada's Brookfield and private equity group Digital Bridge is internally seen as the winner, daily Handelsblatt said on Wednesday. The consortium was expected to acquire a majority stake in the tower business, the paper said, citing financial and company sources. Deutsche Telekom declined comment on the report.
Deutsche Telekom declined comment on the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
