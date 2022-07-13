New railway line in Gujarat-Rajasthan to facilitate pilgrims, locals: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for approving the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail project that will traverse through parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, and said the 116.65-km-long railway line will facilitate locals and devotees visiting pilgrimage sites.

The Rs 2,798-crore Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road railway project, approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by the prime minister, will open an alternative rail route between Ahmedabad and Abu Road, and is expected to facilitate smooth rail transport for the people of the region, besides opening the door for social and economic development.

''The prime minister is constantly working to revive the ancient pilgrimage sites connected with the Indian culture and provide facilities to the devotees. It is an important day for Gujarat. Narendra Modi has decided to connect two famous pilgrimage places in the state -- the Maa Ambaji temple and the Shri Ajitnath Jain temple -- by railway,'' Shah said here.

He said the 116.65-km-long rail line will facilitate the locals and devotees coming to these places and give further impetus to the development of the area.

''I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for approving the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road railway project at a cost of Rs 2,798 crore,'' Shah said.

The railway line will pass through Sirohi in Rajasthan and Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts of Gujarat. The new railway route will benefit the people of both the states and ensure a speedy transportation of agricultural and other produce.

The railway line is also expected to attract investment in the area and promote economic development.

Ambaji is a famous pilgrimage centre in Gujarat and one of the 51 ''Shaktipeeth''.

Increasing the connectivity of the railway line to the Ambaji temple and the famous Ajitnath Jain temple at Taranga Hill will not only provide easy access to pilgrims from India and abroad to these places, but will also boost religious tourism in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

