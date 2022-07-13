Left Menu

JSW Neo Energy bags 300 MW wind energy project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:39 IST
JSW Neo Energy bags 300 MW wind energy project
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy on Wednesday said its subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has received the letter of award (LoA) for a total wind capacity of 300 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), JSW Energy said in a statement.

The company bagged the project in a tariff-based competitive bids invited by SECI for setting up of 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects (Tranche - XII), it said.

Subsequently the company’s total power generation portfolio increases to 7.3 GW, with renewable energy share amounting to 57 per cent, it stated.

Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said in the statement, “This is another step in our renewable led growth strategy and we will continue to contribute meaningfully in achieving India’s renewable and net-zero ambitions”.

JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy. The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to 85%.

JSW Neo Energy is a vehicle formed as a part of re-organisation of business to own all the renewable/green power generating assets.PTI KKS MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022