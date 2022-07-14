Left Menu

Sebi invites applications to hire 24 officials in IT department

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:57 IST
Sebi invites applications to hire 24 officials in IT department
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday invited applications for as many as 24 senior-level executives in the information technology department.

The recruitment drive would beef up the headcount at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for faster and more effective execution of its regulatory role.

While inviting applications, Sebi has cautioned candidates against falling prey to any unscrupulous elements who may try to deceive them by false promises of securing jobs in the regulator, according to public notice.

In case any candidate comes across such an offer, the same may be immediately brought to the notice of the regulator with full details, such as name and contact details, of the elements indulging in such practice.

In its notice, Sebi has invited applications from Indian citizens for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in the Information Technology stream.

The markets regulator had earlier invited applications for the recruitment of 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in different streams. Before that, in March 2020, the regulator invited applications for 147 senior-level officials, and around 1.4 lakh people applied for these positions.

Candidates can apply for the posts online mode till July 31. The regulator will conduct examinations for the recruitment of these positions during August-September. To apply for this position, the applicants are required to have a bachelor's degree in engineering in any discipline or a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification in computer application or information technology from a recognized university or institute. Formed by the government in 1988, Sebi was given statutory powers after the passage of the Sebi Act in 1992 after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, Sebi is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.

It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers, and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds, and venture capital funds.

Besides, Sebi is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading, and other manipulative activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022