Trump's Controversial Comments Stir Criticism
US President Donald Trump dismissed criticism after his remarks about causing destruction in Iran and referred to Iranians as 'crazy bastards.' Despite calls for his mental health assessment and potential presidential removal, Trump maintains his stance, defending his actions as protection against longstanding trade exploitation.
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US President Donald Trump has dismissed growing criticism following his controversial remarks involving Iran, where he threatened destruction if no peace deal was reached. Despite labeling Iranians as 'crazy bastards,' Trump showed little concern over the backlash.
In response to questions about his mental fitness should hostilities persist, Trump pointed to his track record, claiming that the economy had thrived due to his firm stance against previous exploitation on trade deals.
On Easter Sunday, Trump faced severe backlash on Truth Social. Critics have described his statements as 'disgusting,' with some urging his cabinet to initiate proceedings under the 25th Amendment, which provides for the President's removal if deemed unable to fulfill his role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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