Apollo Tyres appoints Vikram Garga as regional group head for marketing 

Apollo Tyres on Thursday announced the appointment of Vikram Garga as its Group Head, Marketing for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.

Garga, who was Vice-President and Head of Strategy, Insights and Analytics, and Innovation at Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), will spearhead the regional marketing team, the company said in a statement.

He will be responsible for marketing and product strategy for all product categories, dealer programmes, brand positioning and monitoring performance in conjunction with sales, it added.

“Vikram joins us in a senior leadership role for the region, and given his strong track record of providing strategic and operational leadership in FMCG and automotive industry, he would be a key asset for us going forward,'' Apollo Tyres President, APMEA, Satish Sharma said.

He will be based out of Apollo Tyres' corporate headquarters in Gurugram, India and report to Sharma, the statement said.

At M&M, Garga was the head of marketing for passenger vehicles and pick-ups. He played a key role in the re-launch of the Thar brand in 2020 and led digital marketing transformation, as well as the new Mahindra SUV strategy, it added.

He spent a large part of his career with Castrol, where he held roles such as VP, Sales for Industrial and Heavy Duty and Global Brand Director for the commercial vehicle category, the company said.

