Tata Consumer Products enters honey and preserves segment through Himalayan brand

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday announced its entry into the honey and preserves category by extending its premium water brand Himalayan into the segment.

Himalayan, a well-known water brand, enjoys significant equity among consumers because it is natural mineral water bottled directly from the source in the foothills of the Himalayas with strong sustainability credentials, the company said.

''In line with the brand credentials, both these new product offerings are being sourced from the Himalayan belt,'' the Tata group's FMCG arm said in a statement.

With this launch, the brand extends its product portfolio into new categories and will be available all India at select premium outlets, it added.

Himalayan preserves are handmade in small batches using Himalayan-origin fruits and sourced from partners committed to helping local communities.

These would be available in five flavours -- strawberry, apricot, black cherry, apple cinnamon and three fruit marmalade with no added flavours or preservatives, said TCPL.

''The honey is being sourced from 'Pahaadi Utpaad', Tata Trusts' associate organisation that works on promoting traditional beekeeping methods with an objective to source unadulterated mountain honey and establish a mountain honey value chain,'' it said.

Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Ltd, Tata Consumer Products, said the Himalayan brand has a very loyal consumer base and has over time stood for the natural Himalayan experience.

''We see a great opportunity to enhance the Himalayan brand with this extension and provide a differentiated consumer experience,'' he said.

The new range of Himalayan honey will be available at Rs 300 for a 250-gram pack while the preserves are priced at Rs 425 for a 450-gm pack. TCPL was formed after merging the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals with Tata Global Beverages and has a reach of over 201 million households. It has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 12,425 crore with operations in India and international markets.

