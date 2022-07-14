Left Menu

Funskool acquires licence to make Chhota Bheem, other characters from Green Gold

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:25 IST
Funskool acquires licence to make Chhota Bheem, other characters from Green Gold
  • Country:
  • India

Toy manufacturer Funskool India on Thursday said it has acquired the licence to manufacture and distribute cartoon character Chhota Bheem and seven other action figures from Green Gold Licensing and Merchandising India.

Green Gold Animation has been engaged in creating animation content and over the years has become an established player in licensing and merchandising, movie production and distribution, and digital business.

''We are excited to add Chhota Bheem to our well established manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Our existing scale and distribution network establishes an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Chhota Bheem in India and will address the significant unmet needs of the portfolio of products,'' Funskool India CEO R Jeswant said in a company statement.

''Chhota Bheem has always struck a chord with Indian children and Funskool, through the manufacturing of character and seven action figures has once again proved that India is moving towards being 'Atma Nirbhar' in manufacturing of quality toys,'' the company said in the statement.

Green Gold Animation executive director and COO Samir Jain said, ''we are immensely pleased with licensing Funskool India with manufacturing and distributing Chhota Bheem and other seven action figures.'' ''With its expansive distribution network prowess, we are confident that Chhota Bheem action figures will reach every child in the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022