Left Menu

IMF hopes to soon resume Sri Lanka high level discussions -spokesman

The International Monetary Fund is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:55 IST
IMF hopes to soon resume Sri Lanka high level discussions -spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. "We hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF supported program," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a scheduled press briefing.

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, and was last in Singapore from where he sent a resignation letter. Rice said the IMF still has technical counterparties in the central bank and the Ministry of Finance, and hopes to be able to have high-level discussions with the authorities to begin discussions on a program "as soon as possible."

He said any new loan program for Sri Lanka would require adequate assurances on debt sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022