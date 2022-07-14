Left Menu

Bank of America fined $225 mln for 'botched' disbursement of jobless benefits during pandemic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:54 IST
Bank of America has been fined $225 million by a pair of U.S. banking regulators over what they called a "botched" handling of jobless benefits during the pandemic.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bank had a faulty fraud detection program that improperly froze accounts of thousands of people seeking jobless benefits in 2020 and 2021.

