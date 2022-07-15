Left Menu

L&T Technology Services Q1 profit rises 27 pc to Rs 274 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:52 IST
L&T Technology Services Q1 profit rises 27 pc to Rs 274 crore
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday posted a 27 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 274 crore in the three months ended June.

The company had a net profit of Rs 216.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

''We started the new fiscal on a strong note with revenue growing sequentially by 4.7 percent in constant currency.

''Growth was led by Plant Engineering and Industrial Products, benefitting from spends towards digital manufacturing, energy transition and smart connected products,'' LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said in a statement.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 23.4 percent to Rs 1,873.7 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,518.4 crore.

''Our Aerospace and Rail segment is seeing a revival of large deal bookings with a USD 50 million deal in the first quarter on the back of a stellar long-term deal that we won in the prior quarter. ''... we see a broad-based pipeline of opportunities which gives us the confidence of the growth momentum sustaining,'' Chadha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022