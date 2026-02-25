India's Motion Capture Renaissance: A Cinematic Leap Forward

In a landmark development for the Indian film industry, acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has introduced the state-of-the-art A&M Mo Cap Lab at Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios. The facility, regarded as India's most advanced, is a collaborative effort with Mihira Visual Labs and Animatrik Film Design, aiming to elevate Indian cinema to global standards.

The motion capture technology has already been employed in filming critical sequences for Rajamouli's new project 'Varanasi', which stars notable actors Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This innovation marks a significant leap in storytelling capabilities within India, allowing filmmakers to execute grand visions without the necessity of outsourcing.

Nagarjuna and producer Shobu Yarlagadda highlight this development as a milestone, aligning with their vision of fostering world-class filmmaking infrastructure. Hollywood's Brett Ineson of Animatrik Film Design underscores the partnership's role in enabling powerful, immersive narratives that resonate globally, heralding a new era for Indian cinema.