Crompton Wins the Corporate Award at the 22nd Edition of 'India's Top 500 Companies' Hosted by Dun & Bradstreet India

The award recognized winners who were analyzed based on their ESG performance Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Driving solutions that go beyond the scope of environmental sustainability, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has consistently been the frontrunner as an energy-efficient organization. As part of the 22nd edition of ‘India’s Top 500 companies’ publication series, the world’s leading knowledge provider, Dun & Bradstreet has presented Crompton as the winner under the “Consumer Durables & Appliances” for this year’s edition. The theme for this year’s awards was 'ESG: The only way for sustainable and responsible growth', thereby further underlining the company’s commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact amongst its consumers.

Speaking about the latest achievement, Mathew Job, CEO & Executive Director - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “We are absolutely honored to receive this recognition that has acknowledged our efforts and commitment towards a strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) proposition. Today, it is imperative for every business and leader to not just develop an ESG architecture but ensure it is the very essence that drives our strategies. At Crompton, it is our continuous effort to improve and excel in all aspects of our business, ensuring responsible business practices with attention to social and environmental equity.” India’s Top 500 companies are not only the leaders of the country’s corporate sector but are, in fact, the driving force of our economy. Keeping in mind the enormous scale and influence of these companies, Dun & Bradstreet has been tracking the success stories of these companies for more than two decades through its premier publication, ‘India’s Top 500 Companies’. As part of this endeavor, Dun & Bradstreet hosted its 2022 edition of ‘India’s Top 500 Companies’ event to recognize the achievements of the Indian Corporates and award them with the Corporate Awards for 2022. Considering the growing prominence of CSR and social sustainability, for the first time ever, India’s Top 500 Companies were ranked based on their ESG performance. Businesses today are deeply intertwined with the ever-evolving framework of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Transforming corporate strategies, companies, today, are driving attention to their ESG proposition because it has the potential to drive long-term value. Since inception, Crompton has recognized its responsibility towards the society and has remained committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Over the years, Crompton has developed and implemented social impact projects to create and enhance shared value through unique, scalable, and sustainable models focusing on Water Conservation, Skill & Entrepreneurship Development and Community Care. • Water Conservation - The Water Conservation Program was designed with a conscious effort to increase capacity for water availability by construction, restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies across drought hit villages in Maharashtra. This resulted in a total 500 water conservation structures built and handed over to local self-government bodies; 9000 farmers benefitted which increased agricultural productivity and over 100 wells recharged for drinking water aiming towards tanker-free villages • Skill Development - The Skill Development Program focuses on creating opportunities for underprivileged youth by imparting vocational skills & placement assistance. Last year, several vocational skill centers across Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha were created by Crompton to help in enhancing employability of the local youth • Community Care - Recognizing that strong communities cannot be built on a poor health infrastructure, Crompton’s Community Care interventions are aimed towards providing improved access and quality services. Over 10,000 children from low income group were given access to state-of-art pediatric care units set up at Government Hospitals in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Additionally, a first of its kind Blood Bank was set up in Baddi Tehsil of Himachal Pradesh that will benefit over 5 lakhs lives who are in need of emergency services. Crompton has thus consistently provided a caring community across target groups while enhancing a comfortable and healthy infrastructure for the modern-day consumer. Over the years, Crompton has also continuously strived to provide environment-friendly and energy efficient solutions to its consumers. This includes a diverse range of products from energy efficient pumps and ceiling fans to LED lamps as well as its 5 star-rated geysers capable of delivering high-quality performance with low energy consumption. This win reflects the company’s commitment in driving sustainable innovations that make a difference. About Crompton With a brand legacy of 80+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers. Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9-Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)