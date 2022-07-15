Coca-Cola Africa President appointed to U.S. PAC on Doing Business in Africa

Coca-Cola Africa (www.Coca-ColaCompany.com) Operating Unit President Bruno Pietracci has been appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to the U.S. President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The PAC-DBIA is an important forum for dialogue between the U.S. Government and the private sector, and through its recommendations since being established in 2014, has had numerous concrete impacts on U.S. policy and programs concerning trade and investment with Africa.

Pietracci is part of a 24-member panel of private sector business leaders who will serve for a 2-year term, helping to advance the Biden Administration's commitment to expanding and deepening U.S. commercial partnerships in Africa that are grounded in shared interests, support, and mutual respect and responsibility.

The PAC-DBIA will advise the President on facilitating U.S. business participation in economic sectors critical to economic recovery from recent global crises and inclusive long-term growth across Africa, creating jobs in the United States and Africa through trade and investment, building the capacity of Africa's youth and entrepreneurs to develop trade and investment ties with partners in the United States, and developing and strengthening partnerships and other mechanisms to increase U.S. public and private sector financing of trade with and investment in Africa. Specifically, the PAC-DBIA will provide insights to inform implementation of Biden Administration priorities, including the Prosper Africa initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, other sector-specific initiatives as necessary, U.S. government support for the African Continental Free Trade Area, and bilateral memoranda of understanding led by the U.S. Department of Commerce focused on U.S. commercial cooperation with African countries.

"I'm honored to be selected to serve on the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa. Coca-Cola has been refreshing Africa and making a difference for more than 90 years and we view ourselves as an integral part of this continent that we call home. Both Coca-Cola and PAC-DBIA share a commitment to advance opportunities across the continent to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future by unlocking Africa's immense potential," said Bruno Pietracci, Africa President at The Coca-Cola Company.

