Left Menu

First batch of J-K Haj pilgrims returns

The first batch of 145 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned from the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, officials said. The batch was received at the Srinagar international airport by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole and other senior officials from police and civil administration, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:33 IST
First batch of J-K Haj pilgrims returns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first batch of 145 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned from the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, officials said. The batch was received at the Srinagar international airport by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole and other senior officials from police and civil administration, they said. The 145 pilgrims -- 80 males and 65 females - returned in a flight that landed at the airport here at 7.50 am. Over 6,000 pilgrims from J-K have gone on the annual pilgrimage this year. The Haj was resumed this year after a gap of two years due to COVID-19. The last return flight carrying pilgrims from J-K will arrive here on August 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022