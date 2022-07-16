First batch of J-K Haj pilgrims returns
The first batch of 145 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned from the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, officials said. The batch was received at the Srinagar international airport by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole and other senior officials from police and civil administration, they said.
The first batch of 145 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned from the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, officials said. The batch was received at the Srinagar international airport by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole and other senior officials from police and civil administration, they said. The 145 pilgrims -- 80 males and 65 females - returned in a flight that landed at the airport here at 7.50 am. Over 6,000 pilgrims from J-K have gone on the annual pilgrimage this year. The Haj was resumed this year after a gap of two years due to COVID-19. The last return flight carrying pilgrims from J-K will arrive here on August 2.
