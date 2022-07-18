Left Menu

Maha bus which met with accident in MP was over 10 yrs old, fitness certificate was to expire soon: Officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 13:25 IST
Maha bus which met with accident in MP was over 10 yrs old, fitness certificate was to expire soon: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra road transport bus which met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh on Monday was more than 10 years old and its fitness certificate was about to expire in about 10 days, RTO officials said. At least 12 passengers were killed after the bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a senior MP government official said.

The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, he said.

The bus left from MP's Indore city in the morning and was heading to Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, MSRTC officials said.

The bus was registered with the Nagpur rural Regional Transport Office on June 12, 2012 and its certificate, which implies that the vehicle is roadworthy, was about to expire on July 27, 2022, a senior RTO official said.

Its Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and insurance were valid, he said.

The MSRTC informed that Chandrakant Eknath Patil was driving the bus and Prakash Shravan Chaudhary was the conductor.

The bus departed from Indore in Madhya Pradesh at around 7.30 am and was on its way to Amalner in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra when it met with the accident on a bridge over the river between Khalghat and Thigari in Madhya Pradesh, according to MSRTC's public relations department.

The MSRTC has also set up a helpline for citizens and they can dial 022-23023940 to get information about the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022