Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia enthrals over 500 students of BIBS at their event "Management Life and Learning"

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/PNN): Torch-bearer of Indian Football and Arjuna Awardee Bhaichung Bhutia addressed over 500 management students of Bengal Institute of Business Studies on June 16, 2022, at The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture. This enriching interaction was a part of their event "Management Life and Learning". This event is a part of an extremely distinctive concept called Management Guest Inspire Series that envisages interactions of industry professionals and icons with the students, allowing them to learn from their experiences.

Some eminent personalities like Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Jhulan Goswami, Chetan Bhagat, and Kapil Dev have previously been a part of the event, where they empowered and motivated the students through their unique life experiences. Not only do these interactions motivate students but also help them make better career choices for their future. Bengal Institute of Business Studies is one of the most renowned MBA colleges in Kolkata. It has been ranked amongst The Top 3 Business Schools in Kolkata for four consecutive years by The Times of India. The college fosters interactions that help the students learn from the anecdotes and experiences of industry experts and icons.

On his arrival, Bhaichung was welcomed with thundering applause by the students, who were also huge fans and idolized him for his achievements in Indian and International Football. Students were motivated and lauded the commitment and dedication of the footballer who shared his inspiring journey and the struggles that came with it. He captivated the audience's attention with his impeccable storytelling skills, humility, and passion for the sport.

Throwing light on the real issues he faced as a professional football player, Bhaichung said "The biggest challenge I faced was my decision to play football. When we opt for sports as a profession in India, there is hardly any support because it is never regarded as a career choice" He further added that "it is important to be determined and have the right people to support you and your dreams". Bhaichung Bhutia is a living example of how with grit and determination one can turn their passion into a career. He shared that he started playing professionally when he was very young and put in the hard work needed to make a career out of it. He added that students from any background: in sales, marketing, or management should first have a passion for whatever they choose and only then will they be happy and successful.

On being asked about the interaction with the students at his successful venture, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, he said that a piece of advice he would give to this generation is to be realistic with their dreams and ambitions and with the right kind of discipline and dedication, anything is possible. Rajshree Mukherjee, a student of the MBA program at BIBS, shared, "I am a big fan of the sport, and listening to my idol, Bhaichung Bhutia was a dream come true. I will cherish this valuable experience forever"

Towards the end of the session, Bhaichung shared that he was delighted to interact with the students of BIBS and was overwhelmed to be a part of the event. Bengal Institute of Business Studies plans to host many such sessions with iconic personalities and industry experts in the future that motivate and urge students to do better each day.

