Plane crash-lands at Somalia airport, all 30 passengers survived

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:34 IST
  Country:
  • Somalia

A passenger plane crash-landed at an airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, with no deaths reported and all those on board - more than 30 passengers - rescued.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down after having apparently flipped over on landing.

Black smoke and flames rose into the air as fire trucks approached on the runway and firefighters started hosing down the crashed plane. (Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege and Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

