UK Royal Air Force halts flights at base as heatwave melts runway - Sky

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 20:09 IST
Britain's Royal Air Force has halted flights at its Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire after the hot weather melted the runway, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a military source.

The Sky report added that plans had been implemented to ensure there was no impact on operations. The defence ministry did not have an immediate response.

