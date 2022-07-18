UK Royal Air Force halts flights at base as heatwave melts runway - Sky
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 20:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Royal Air Force has halted flights at its Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire after the hot weather melted the runway, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a military source.
The Sky report added that plans had been implemented to ensure there was no impact on operations. The defence ministry did not have an immediate response.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sky News
- Royal Air Force
- Britain
- The defence ministry
- Norton
Advertisement