BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CFO Says Bank Will Slow Hiring Velocity - Conference Call

Goldman Sachs Group Inc: * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS IN 2023 AND 2024, BANK WOULD BE MORE OPEN TO OTHER PARTNERSHIPS IN CONSUMER BUSINESS

* GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS BANK DOES NOT EXPECT TO SEE 2021 LEVEL OF CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY ANYTIME SOON * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS WOULD BE "VERY SURPRISED" IF CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY SEE SOME SORT OF A NORMALIZATION IN 2023

* GOLDMAN SACHS CFO SAYS BANK IS LOOKING AT NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES AND "TAKING SOME ACTIONS" THERE * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS DOESN'T EXPECT TO HAVE THE SAME MACRO HEADWINDS IN THE NEXT 6 TO 12 MONTHS

* GOLDMAN SACHS CFO SAYS BANK RAISED $20 BILLION COMMITMENTS FOR THIRD-PARTY FUNDS FOCUSED ON ALTERNATIVES BUSINESS IN Q2 * GOLDMAN SACHS CFO SAYS BANK DOES NOT SEE SIGNS OF "MEANINGFUL" CREDIT DETERIORATION

* GOLDMAN SACHS CFO SAYS BANK WILL SLOW HIRING VELOCITY GOING FORWARD * GOLDMAN CFO SAYS BANK IS CLOSELY EXAMINING FORWARD SPENDING AND INVESTMENT PLANS

* GOLDMAN SACHS CFO SAYS BANK IS ACTIVELY EVALUATING SHARE REPURCHASES * GOLDMAN SACHS CFO SAYS IF OVERALL OPERATING ENVIRONMENT DETERIORATES, COULD SEE SOME SOFTENING IN ADVISORY ACTIVITIES, BUT THEY'VE BEEN STRONG TO DATE

* GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS SAYS OUR TONE IS CAUTIOUS BECAUSE THE ENVIRONMENT IS VERY UNCERTAIN * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS BANK STILL PLANS TO MEET 2024 TARGETS

* GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS BANK CLOSELY WATCHING TIGHTENING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS * GOLDMAN SACHS CFO SAYS BANK'S OUTLOOK IS FOR A LESS ROBUST SET OF MACROECONOMIC VARIABLES FOR GDP GROWTH, EMPLOYMENT LEVELS TO INFLATION AND PROBABILITY OF A RECESSION Further company coverage:

