PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 19

- Britain feels the heat as it braces for record 40C temperatures https://on.ft.com/3RW4qY7 - UK to fly supersonic prototype of sixth-generation fighter by 2027 https://on.ft.com/3IMqMXA

- UK strips guarantee from 400 mln stg of Greensill loans to Gupta-linked companies https://on.ft.com/3IPUo6l - Scottish consumers could pay less for electricity under UK proposals https://on.ft.com/3RJZTYj

Overview - Britain was heading for its highest temperatures on record and firefighters battled blazes across southern Europe as a heatwave sent people hunting for shade and compounded fears about climate change.

- Britain said it was collaborating with Japan and existing partner Italy on its next-generation fighter jet programme, with joint concept analysis expected to lead to decisions on deeper partnerships by the end of the year. - The British government has withdrawn guarantees on 400 million pounds ($477.88 million) of loans Greensill Capital made to companies linked to Sanjeev Gupta, the commodities tycoon whose business empire is under criminal investigation for suspected fraud and money laundering.

- Many Scottish and north-England households and businesses could pay less for their electricity in future than those in southern Britain, under proposals published by the UK government. ($1 = 0.8370 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

