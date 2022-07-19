PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 19
- The British government has withdrawn guarantees on 400 million pounds ($477.88 million) of loans Greensill Capital made to companies linked to Sanjeev Gupta, the commodities tycoon whose business empire is under criminal investigation for suspected fraud and money laundering. - Many Scottish and north-England households and businesses could pay less for their electricity in future than those in southern Britain, under proposals published by the UK government.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Britain feels the heat as it braces for record 40C temperatures https://on.ft.com/3RW4qY7 - UK to fly supersonic prototype of sixth-generation fighter by 2027 https://on.ft.com/3IMqMXA
- UK strips guarantee from 400 mln stg of Greensill loans to Gupta-linked companies https://on.ft.com/3IPUo6l - Scottish consumers could pay less for electricity under UK proposals https://on.ft.com/3RJZTYj
Overview - Britain was heading for its highest temperatures on record and firefighters battled blazes across southern Europe as a heatwave sent people hunting for shade and compounded fears about climate change.
- Britain said it was collaborating with Japan and existing partner Italy on its next-generation fighter jet programme, with joint concept analysis expected to lead to decisions on deeper partnerships by the end of the year. - The British government has withdrawn guarantees on 400 million pounds ($477.88 million) of loans Greensill Capital made to companies linked to Sanjeev Gupta, the commodities tycoon whose business empire is under criminal investigation for suspected fraud and money laundering.
- Many Scottish and north-England households and businesses could pay less for their electricity in future than those in southern Britain, under proposals published by the UK government. ($1 = 0.8370 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)