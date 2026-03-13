Tehran Stresses Strait of Hormuz Security Amid U.S. Tensions
Iran's U.N. Ambassador affirms Tehran's commitment to maintaining the Strait of Hormuz open, asserting it has the right to safeguard it. The statement comes amid new Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's remarks on potentially blocking the strategic waterway. Iravani blames U.S. actions for regional instability.
Iran's U.N. Ambassador asserted Tehran's determination to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, emphasizing the nation's right to ensure the safety of this pivotal maritime passage.
In a news conference at the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani clarified his stance following comments from Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, advocating leverage through potential closure of the strait. Iravani stressed, 'We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz,' reaffirming Iran's commitment to the security of this significant navigational route.
The ambassador accused the United States of destabilizing the region with its aggressive tactics against Iran, indirectly leading to the current tension. Iravani also reiterated Iran's adherence to international maritime laws, while avoiding direct rebuttal to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's proposal of U.S. and potentially coalition-led naval escorts in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
