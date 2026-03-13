Flight Cuts Controversy at O'Hare: FAA's Proposal Sparks Industry Debate

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is facing pushback from Chicago officials regarding its plan to cap daily flights at O'Hare International Airport to 2,800. The proposed cut is said to cause 'significant disruption' to the National Airspace System.

Amid discussions, FAA officials reportedly suggested slashing daily flights further to 2,500, with the final numbers yet to be determined. Major carriers United Airlines and American Airlines have aggressively added flights to secure more gates, despite the FAA's concerns about straining infrastructure.

American Airlines aims to increase its daily departures by 30% this spring compared to 2025, while United intends to significantly expand its presence at O'Hare. This has led to ongoing tensions, with disputes over scheduling impacts and economic implications unfolding between the two airline giants.

