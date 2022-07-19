FTSE 100 slips as strong jobs data spurs rate hike worries

UK's top share index slipped on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected jobs data supported the case for a big interest rate hike by the Bank of England next month, while Made.com plunged after the online furniture retailer slashed its forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.4% by 0712 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap 250 index slipped 0.3%, tracking weakness in Wall Street indexes overnight.

Britain's unemployment rate held at 3.8% in the three months to May and the number of people in work rose by the most since the middle of 2021, suggesting the cost-of-living squeeze has not yet hit demand for staff, data showed. The numbers supported bets for an aggressive 50 basis point rate hike next month. Investors are awaiting consumer prices and retail sales data later this week for fresh hints on policy outlook.

Among individual stocks, money transfer company Wise jumped 10.3% after providing its trading update. Cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc added 0.9% after it raised its full-year profit margin forecast on the back of steady customer growth.

Made.com slumped 35.1% after it slashed its sales and earnings guidance for 2022, saying it did not expect an improvement in demand for big-ticket items any time soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)