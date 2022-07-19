Left Menu

Boeing lands deal for 30 737 MAX jets from Miami's 777 Partners

The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, takes 777 Partners' purchase plans up to 134 MAX planes having announced an agreement for 30 in December. The firm has used its 737 MAX purchases to launch two budget carriers - Canadian ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines and Bonza Airline, an Australian start-up set to begin operations this year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:30 IST
Boeing lands deal for 30 737 MAX jets from Miami's 777 Partners
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Private equity firm 777 Partners on Tuesday agreed to buy 30 more Boeing 737 MAX jets as it expands its low-cost airline plans. The Miami-based investment firm said it plans to buy both the main 737 MAX 8 model and the higher-density 737 MAX 8200 version.

It said it plans to buy up to 66 MAX jets in part for a new planned low-cost airline. The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, takes 777 Partners' purchase plans up to 134 MAX planes having announced an agreement for 30 in December.

The firm has used its 737 MAX purchases to launch two budget carriers - Canadian ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines and Bonza Airline, an Australian start-up set to begin operations this year. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," said Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners.

Wander told reporters the order would help it launch another low-cost air carrier that he plans to announce "in the near term." He declined to say where it would be located but called it a "market ripe for low cost air travel."

"The 777 aviation platform, which now spans two continents and two airlines, will soon be three and in the future 4, 5 and 6," Wander said. "Using the MAX platform to enable our capacity to deliver ultra-low cost airlines to a global community." 777 said 93% of Bonza's planned routes are not currently served by any airline and 96% not currently served by a low-cost carrier. Flair serves over 30 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Boeing Commercial Airlines CEO Stan Deal said the MAX 8200 "really in the ultra-low cost carrier optimises unit cost.... so that they can pass on great value to the passenger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022