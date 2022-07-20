18 million dishes served with Kikkoman in the first year alone, Indians taste the magic of Kikkoman Soy Sauce

In one year, Kikkoman Soy Sauce was served in 18 million* dishes across India.

Apart from the fact that this number is remarkable, the circumstances in which it happened are even more so. That is why the purpose of this press release is both to announce this milestone and to thank everyone who made it possible.

There couldn't be any worse time than February 2021 for Kikkoman – or any company – and especially a food business to launch full scale operations in India. The coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. Restaurants and cafes were closed or had strict restrictions on hours and capacity. Distribution networks were disrupted. Supply lines were uncertain. Normal life was suspended as lockdowns confined Indians to their homes.

Yet in one year, up to March 2022, Kikkoman Soy Sauce from Japan advanced across India, ending up on the condiments shelf in the kitchen, entering cafes, hotels, and restaurants, being sold in shops, and reaching distributors in over 20 cities.

Chefs erupted with energy and creativity as they tested the possible uses of Kikkoman Soy Sauce from Japan – a 350 year old authentic and naturally brewed soy sauce with the traditional Honjozo method – in the new dishes they invented and in known dishes.

They were experimenting Kikkoman Soy Sauce with Samosas, Jalebis, Biryani, Butter chicken and even our favourite khichdi. All this experimentation was, of course, in addition to its well-known use as an all-purpose seasoning in a multitude of other cuisines, in fact over 200 cuisines.

At a time when natural ingredients and methods are more and more valued, Japan's No. 1 Kikkoman Soy Sauce gained swift acceptance. Comprising only soybeans, wheat, water and salt, it is naturally brewed and works like magic to lift all dishes to another level. Kikkoman Soy Sauce works with everything and anything.

Osamu Mogi, Director, Senior Executive Corporate Officer, International Operational Division, Kikkoman Corporation, Japan commented, ''We are delighted that so many chefs have started to use and appreciate Kikkoman Soy Sauce in their cooking in our first year in India. I am confident that Kikkoman Soy Sauce will become a part of daily life in every household in India, just as it is in millions of households around the world. We look forward to fulfilling our long-term commitment to India, the largest, most vibrant and promising emerging market in the world.'' India has a rich and diverse food culture with a long tradition and is the world's largest multi-ethnic country and Kikkoman is committed to exploring the potential of a new food culture in which India's ancient traditions meet the limitless potential of Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

''Our warm thanks to the professional chefs, restauranteurs, hoteliers, distributors, retailers, customers, and everyone else who has been on this journey with us so far,'' Mr. Mogi said. *The figure is derived from the number of 'Manchurians' – the favourite Indian Chinese dish – made as shown by Kikkoman's research. The total amount of Kikkoman Soy Sauce sold is divided by the amount of soy sauce typically used in this dish.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861836/Kikkoman.jpg

